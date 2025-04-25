Snyder Capital Management L P Has $129.81 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,713,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,153 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $129,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 206,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.43 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

