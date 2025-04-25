IAGON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $168,343.81 (IAG)

IAGON (IAG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. IAGON has a total market capitalization of $73.78 million and approximately $168,343.81 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IAGON has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One IAGON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,530.49 or 0.99812675 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,124.53 or 0.99379442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

IAGON Profile

IAGON’s genesis date was July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IAGON’s official website is iagon.com. IAGON’s official message board is blog.iagon.com. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.1962458 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $224,860.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IAGON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IAGON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

