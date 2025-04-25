CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $211.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.93.

Shares of CME stock opened at $263.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.50. CME Group has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.71%.

In related news, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. This represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,980. This represents a 31.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,496. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,063,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 32,941.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,261 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,427,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,119 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

