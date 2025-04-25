BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.57.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

