Zacks Research Estimates FirstEnergy’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

FE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.71%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

