HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UBX

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43).

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.98 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

