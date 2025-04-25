Q1 EPS Forecast for BJ’s Restaurants Increased by Analyst

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $344.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $750.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,594.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

