Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $229.00 Price Target at Stephens

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $255.00 to $229.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Arete Research raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $208.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $234.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

