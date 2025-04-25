National Bank Financial Comments on Newmont Q1 Earnings

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.02.

Newmont Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

