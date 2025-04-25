What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for TSE:CNQ Q2 Earnings?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.08.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$34.92 and a 1 year high of C$53.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,631.02. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.70, for a total transaction of C$327,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,184 shares of company stock worth $2,047,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

