Capital One Financial Weighs in on GRNT Q1 Earnings

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is presently 314.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 306.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 61,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 35.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 317,303 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Grey Rock Energy Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,018,000. Finally, Spider Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Spider Management Company LLC now owns 4,951,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,987,000 after buying an additional 872,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

