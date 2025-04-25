OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $87.03 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

