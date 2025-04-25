OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $39.89 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

