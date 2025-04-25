iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,857,000 after purchasing an additional 308,219 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.