HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $148,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $341.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.61 and its 200-day moving average is $332.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

