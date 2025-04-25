OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,758,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,644,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 336,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,727,000 after purchasing an additional 252,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $15,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

