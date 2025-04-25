OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.