Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 736,955 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,586,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $151,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

