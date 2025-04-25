OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Primerica by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,030. The trade was a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $263.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.13. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.53 and a 12-month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

