Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.45.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $176.27 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Boeing by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

