State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 1,588 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned 0.05% of Magna International worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGA. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Magna International by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Magna International from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magna International from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.32.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

