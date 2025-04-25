State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Cuts Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in XPO were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of XPO by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of XPO from $176.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Vertical Research raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Trading Up 3.8 %

XPO opened at $103.76 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.86.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

