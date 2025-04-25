TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3,450.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 50,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.64.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $249.58 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.39 and a 200-day moving average of $259.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.