State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.51.

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.38.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

