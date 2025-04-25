OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,187 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. The company has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

