TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,806,000 after acquiring an additional 108,336 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

