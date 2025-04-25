Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,426,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after purchasing an additional 815,629 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 116.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,018,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,434,000 after purchasing an additional 548,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,636,000 after purchasing an additional 393,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,384,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,487,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $127.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

