Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,824. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Teradyne Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

