TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2,285.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,651 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CFG opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Argus set a $45.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.