Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 9,168 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,412 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.