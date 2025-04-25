Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 426 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after buying an additional 712,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,380,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $135.97 and a one year high of $252.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day moving average is $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

