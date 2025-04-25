First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 397,456 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 227.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $31,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dynatrace by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Dynatrace Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:DT opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

