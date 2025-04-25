Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $156.59 Million Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.16% of ESAB worth $156,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of ESAB by 871.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE ESAB opened at $120.03 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ESAB from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

