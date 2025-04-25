Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,508 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $61.46 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

