Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 58,386 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,386 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MARA were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MARA by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MARA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after buying an additional 372,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 899,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 135,133 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 6.10.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

