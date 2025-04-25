TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.