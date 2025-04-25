TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,711,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.