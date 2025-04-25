Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $82.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

