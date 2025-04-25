General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

