Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.30.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $302.88 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.64 and a 200-day moving average of $332.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

