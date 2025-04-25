Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 60,187 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $37,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Insulet by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,015,000 after purchasing an additional 111,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Insulet Trading Up 5.2 %

Insulet stock opened at $259.38 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.27.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

