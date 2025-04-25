Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 350 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CACI International by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Stock Up 7.9 %

NYSE:CACI opened at $456.94 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $588.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.70. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.83.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

