GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 401.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Guidewire Software by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 409,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 169,985 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 164,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $265,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,457,425.92. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $199,069.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,148.33. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,771 shares of company stock worth $7,139,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $200.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.78, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.65 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.