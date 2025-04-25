Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $957,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 88,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCLH opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

