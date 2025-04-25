Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,095 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $112.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

