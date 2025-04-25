Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Zimmer Biomet worth $34,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

