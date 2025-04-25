Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 572.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE OWL opened at $18.46 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

