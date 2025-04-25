First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Globe Life worth $33,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. The trade was a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.8 %

GL stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $133.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

