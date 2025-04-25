GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 27 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,624,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,210.23.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,936.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,829.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,979.68. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,210,495.94. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

