Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,166,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $22,112,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nextracker by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 483,483 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,392.30. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,822.70. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

